Kentucky Hay Scammers on the Loose

WSPD reports that Kentucky farmers should stay alert for possible scams targeting hay buyers and sellers. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it has received several reports of fraudulent hay-buying activity in the past few weeks. Warning signs of a scam may include: The buyer refusing to speak by phone, suggesting to mail the seller a check in excess of the negotiated price, then asking the seller to mail the extra amount in cash back or the buyer being vague about transportation arrangements. If you think you have been targeted by a scam call the local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police.