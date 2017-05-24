U.S. Rep. Jason Smith Honors Service Academy Appointees

Congressman Jason Smith hosted service academy appointees and their families during a sendoff celebration in Ste. Genevieve on Sunday May 21st. The service academy appointees honored were, Reagan Miller and Caleb Steele, attending the U.S. Naval Academy; Brendan Reese, attending the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Lucas Manion, attending the U.S. Military Academy. Smith said it is one of his greatest honors to nominate the outstanding young men and women to serve in our country’s finest academic and military institutions and that the families have a lot to be proud of.