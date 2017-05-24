Wednesday, May 24th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A mechanic in Russia, who took a nearly quarter million dollar sports car for a test drive and totaled it.

The mechanic had been entrusted to repair the luxury Porsche, valued at $220,800, but took it out for a spin instead.

He was spotted on security cameras speeding around the streets in Aksay, Rostov Oblast, Russia, but then lost control of the car.

He crashed it into another car before hitting the curb.

The luxury sports car was so badly damaged it was beyond repair and had to be declared a write off.

We’re guessing the mechanic was fired.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 41-year-old Akron, Ohio woman, who was identified by police because she gave a clerk her real phone number.

A store employee said the woman walked into the video store and shopped for a DVD.

She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account information.

Then the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun.

She demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

She left with an undisclosed amount of money, and she fled the store.

Police simply looked up the phone number and now have a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Paul Wilkins, 63, who was arrested for a DUI after he crashed into a brand new “Don’t Drink and Drive” drunk driving awareness patrol car.

Wilkins, who said he never saw the vehicle, struck one police car, pushing it about 30 feet into the newly unveiled “don’t drink and drive” patrol car.

He was arrested for DUI.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Cheryl Lenihan, who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after she tried to stab her brother, because he told her to stop sticking her fingers into his burritos.

Lenihan was apparently intoxicated when she began sticking her fingers into her brother’s burritos.

Her brother told her to stop because her fingers were dirty.

Lenihan became angry and then swung a knife in his face several times in an attempt to stab him.

Lenihan’s brother managed to push her way and call police.

Lenihan has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.