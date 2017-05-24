Woman may lose foot after being hit by moped

Southeast Missourian

A woman may lose her foot as a result of a Scott City man ramming her and another person with a moped Sunday. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 22-year old Dakota K. Minner with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving and driving while license was revoked. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree assault. A probable cause statement says police responded Sunday to reports of a female with a broken leg in the 1600 block of Colony Park Drive in Scott City. Ashley Lynn sustained a compound fracture to her right leg and said Minner had hit her with a moped. Police found the Moped with damage and what appeared to be human flesh on the kickstand. Lynn was flown to St. Louis and it appeared she would possibly lose her right foot. Minner turned himself in but told Scott City police he’d been in Cape Girardeau all day. He had abrasions consistent with a crash. Monday Dustin Senciboy said he was with Lynn when Minner s tried to “pop a wheelie” and lost control. Minner’s bond was set at $25,000, with the condition he have no contact with either victim.