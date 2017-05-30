Judge denies dismissal motion; embattled sheriff remains out of office for now

Southeast Missourian

Embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson remains barred from his elected office while a legal fight continues in circuit court. Judge William Syler, who issued a preliminary order banning Hutcheson from office earlier this month, denied a defense motion Friday that sought to quash the order and dismiss the quo warranto petition filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to oust the sheriff from office. The ouster case now will be tried in court. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a petition May 9 to have Hutcheson removed as sheriff after the death of a Mississippi County jail inmate.