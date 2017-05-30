Memorial Day Weekend Fatalities

There were 8 deaths on Memorial Day weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said five people were killed in traffic crashes and three people drowned waterways. 75 year old Glenwood Hargiss, of Park Hills, died when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, crossed another road, and hit a tree in St. Francois County on Missouri Highway 32 west of Pine Ridge Trail. He was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt. On Sunday, May 28, 34 year old Miranda Foster of Ironton, stopped on Interstate 55 south of Missouri Route M to help someone in the median but was hit by a car after she exited her vehicle, she died at the scene. The other fatal crashes were in Kansas City, Washington County, Mo., and Memphis, Mo. two people drowned on Saturday, May 27th, after the car they were in was swept off the road in Taney County. A third person from the car is missing. On Monday, May 29, a St. Louis man drowned in Camden County. Troopers arrested 107 people for driving while intoxicated and 125 people were arrested on drug charges. Visit KZIM KSIM .com for the other deaths. on Saturday, May 27, 24 year old Lindsay White of Kansas City, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving struck a second vehicle head on and then overturned. She was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Platte County. The crash was at the 12-mile marker. She was pronounced dead at the scene and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. On Monday, May 29, there were two fatalities when 19 year old Larry W. Rhoades, of Sullivan, MO, and the driver of the vehicle lost control. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred in Washington County on Missouri Highway 21 north of Dugout Road. Dr. Eifling pronounced Rhoades dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Neither Rhoades nor the driver were wearing a seat belt.