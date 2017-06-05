Cape Girardeau is set to Raise Sewer Water and Trash fees.

The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to raise water, sewer and trash fees when it meets today June 5th. The fee increases are included in the proposed fiscal 2018 operating budget. City finance director John Richbourg said the average residential customer would see his or her monthly bill increase by $1.56. The average bill would total $78.87 per month in the new fiscal year which begins July 1. The transfer station disposal fee would increase from $50 a ton to $60.25 a ton. Richbourg says water, sewer and trash fees typically are raised slightly each year to cover operating costs and meet sewer and water bond requirements. The new budget includes 2 percent increases to the residential and commercial sewer and water rates and a 5% increases in disconnect and reconnect fees. The residential solid waste fee would increase from $19.75 to $20.15 a month. Visit the Southeast Missourian for More information.