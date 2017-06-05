Cape Girardeau Police Officer’s Shooting was found as Justified.

Investigators said A Cape Girardeau police officer who shot and killed a suspect in February acted appropriately and will not face criminal charges. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh called the shooting of 33 year old Andrew R. McLendon, of Cape Girardeau “lawful and justified he was shot when he advanced toward officers with a folding knife in the basement of a Cape Girardeau home as officers conducted an investigation into a potential theft. Limbaugh said that he met with some of McLendon’s Family and they didn’t wish to press charges.