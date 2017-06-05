Monday, June 5th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Breon Hollings, who started a Facebook Live stream on Friday night to show off his drug dealing money, without realizing that the cops were outside his house preparing to come in.

Jacksonville, Florida police had obtained a search warrant for his home and stormed in as he was flinging his money at the camera.

Sheriffs can be heard sprinting into the house and throwing smoke grenades before subduing him off camera.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture and delivery of drugs.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Cleveland Cooley Jr. a Palm Beach Florida man who broke into an SUV without realizing it was a secret service vehicle that was parked to protect President Trump.

Cooley told police he thought he was burglarizing a suped-up SUV but he had actually entered a communications vehicle that belonged to the Presidents Security Detail.

The truck was known as a Mobile Video Alarm Platform and Cooley was charged with stealing $9,000 worth of equipment from it before fleeing.

He was caught after he uploaded one of the communications tablets online for sale.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Two unidentified Florida men, who broke into an iHOP and cooked burgers before leaving.

Deputies in the town of Marathon answered an alarm at 1:55 AM to find plates of food on the counter and burgers cooking on the grill.

They also found a fireproof safe in the parking lot that apparently had been thrown from the roof.

The men are wanted for misdemeanor theft, criminal mischief, and felony breaking and entering.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified Iowa man, who was ticketed for doing 144 in an 80 mph zone.

The Iowa state patrol posted a photo of the radar gun online and remarked that the driver was arrested for reckless operation shortly after midnight on Saturday.

They also lectured the public that a dark open road is no excuse for high speed.