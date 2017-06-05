Sikeston Man’s patented cross

Of all the crosses built by Lynn Akins one of his has been officially patented by the by the U.S. government and that would be the guitar he shaped like a cross. He said that, if he is not building a cross, he is thinking about a cross design. The design of his cross guitar is similar to many of the other crosses that he makes. It is built from oak, because he likes the grain of the wood and its durability. Once the woodwork was completed, he turned the piece over to Michael Williamson of Jackson. Williamson put the hardware in place, completing the guitar. Currently he is working on another guitar cross and a rainbow cross that will be created from tubing that will spray water, creating a rainbow effect when the sun shines through the watery streams. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.