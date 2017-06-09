Friday, June 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jonathan Clayton Hinkle, 28, who was arrested for abusing the 911 system after he called and asked for a lift to a Florida Hooters restaurant.

Hinkle told dispatchers that his elderly grandmother was suffering from a stroke in the Hooters parking lot and he needed help getting there to assist her.

Deputies gave him a lift, but it took them several hours to find grandma.

She told deputies that she had never been in any distress and hadn’t called Hinkle for help.

Hinkle was arrested for abusing the 911 system and the police will seek restitution of $222 for the wasted manpower.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

William Hall, who was busted after he failed in his attempt to shoplift 15 quarts of motor oil and several DVDs from a Florida 7-Eleven.

According to police, Hall went into a 7-Eleven wearing very baggy pants.

He went to one of the shelves and shoved 15 quarts of motor oil into his pants. He then dropped several DVDs from a shelf onto the floor, bent down and slid them into his pants too.

Unfortunately for Hall, Polk County Sheriff’s Detective Phil Ryan was sitting in his unmarked patrol car outside the 7-Eleven and witnessed the baggy pants and got suspicious.

When Hall left the store and started to get into his vehicle Detective Ryan approached him. Hall was arrested and booked on charges of petty theft.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Scott Kulda, 30, who failed in his attempt to avoid driving drunk by sleeping it off, because he decided to do it in a police station parking lot.

Kulda said he had been drinking and realized he needed to get off the road. However, he pulled his red Jeep Grand Cherokee into the parking lot of a Plaistow, Massachusetts, police station.

Police made the DUI arrest after finding Kulda passed out while the vehicle was still running.

They said had the key not been in the ignition, he probably would not have been charged with DUI. He would have probably just been placed in protective custody.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Ryan Austin Poe, 30, whose identifiable tat landed him behind bars. Police arrested Poe after surveillance video from a robbery captured the tattoo with Poe’s last name spelled out in capital letters, POE, on his right forearm.

Poe told the Boynton Beach Florida detectives they had the wrong guy, but the tat on his arm matched the tat in all three robbery videos.

Poe was linked to three burglaries; $900 worth of items from an outside refrigerator, $250 in equipment from another business and a 50-inch television screen from a third.