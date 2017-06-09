Man Admits to Beating his Girlfriend

Police say A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Yesterday (June 8) to domestic-assault charges stemming from an incident in May in which he beat his girlfriend, 45 year old David Rollins, was sentenced to 90 days in jail as part of a plea deal, but his victim, Amanda McCarter, said the sentence leaves her in fear. She was scheduled to testify, but she said the plea deal circumvented the opportunity. Rollins admitted to “getting in a physical altercation” with McCarter on May 9 at a residence they shared, the probable-cause statement says, that she had Swelling under her eye. McCarter was pregnant at the time of the assault, saying that, the stress resulting from the assault caused her to miscarry. McCarter doesn’t think that Rollins will obey her restraining order. For more Information Visit the Southeast Missourian.