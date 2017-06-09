New Disaster Recovery Center

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened yesterday (June 8th ) in Carter County in the city of Van buren, the center offers in person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties with in the Missouri Federal Disaster Declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28th and May 11th. The center will be open from 7 am to 7 pm every day. Home owners, renters and business owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a disaster recovery center by calling 800-621-3362. Recovery center locations can be found online at fema.gov/DRC.