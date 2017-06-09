Scott County Man Faces Child Molestation Charges

A Kewanee man faces felony charges of child molestation in Scott County. The probable cause affidavit says, that on May 24 officers investigated a hotline referral of sexual abuse. They learned that a 12 year old told a hospital social worker that Anthony Kiser had touched her inappropriately. On May 23, a deputy responded to a Sikeston residence to help a Children’s Division investigator. The child told investigators Kiser touched her breasts, provided alcohol and made her exercise naked. Kiser, denied all allegations and invoked his rights before the interview ended. He was placed under arrest on a 24-hour hold, pending the issuance of a warrant. He was charged with first-degree child molestation and felony sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. June 21 in the Scott County Associate Division Court. His Bond is set at $50,000 cash/surety but he bonded out of the Scott County Jail. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim(s) or minors. For more information visit the Standard Democrat.