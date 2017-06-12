An Illinois man on Thursday entered a guilty plea in the 2014 murder of his wife.

47 year old Clifford Williams, of Ullin, Illinois, entered a plea of guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action before Circuit Judge Fred Copeland at the New Madrid County Courthouse in New Madrid. A jury trial for Williams was set to begin June 22. The charges stem from the killing of his wife, Sylvia Tipler, about Oct. 8, 2014, in Mississippi County. Tipler’s body was found Oct. 12, 2014, near a levee. Her family reported her missing to the Illinois State Police on Oct. 10, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the first-degree murder count and 30 years in prison on the armed criminal action count. Tipler’s mother, sister, daughter, grandson and granddaughter were present when Williams entered his plea. Prosecuting Attorney Darren Dean said that Williams cried as he was sentenced. He also said that this case was one of the most vile, cruel and brutal murders that he has dealt with.