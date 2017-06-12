Cape Girardeau Woman Stabbed Multiple times

Police say a Cape Girardeau woman knifed another woman repeatedly after a dispute. A probable-cause statement says Officers went to Southeast Hospital on June 7th to check a reported stabbing. The victim told officers that 34 year old Konitha Bailey believed she’d been in a relationship with Bailey’s old boyfriend and came by her house waving a knife and yelling, The victim said Bailey told her she would burry her and burn the house down. When she told her to leave bailey began swing at her. A fight occurred and when broken up the victim went into her house and realized she’d been stabbed several times. The victim sustained a 2-inch cut that left “yellow fat tissue” exposed on her right leg and a 3-inch cut to her right calf. Bailey’s bond was set at $50,000 with the condition she have no contact with the victim. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.