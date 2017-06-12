Fatal Vehicular Crash in Cape County…

A one-vehicle crash killed a St. Charles, Missouri, woman and temporarily closed a section of Route W at Tonapah Road in Cape Girardeau County yesterday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report identified the victim as 22 year old Madison Vogt. The report says, the northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that she was driving ran off the right side of Route W, overturned and hit several trees at about 4 a.m. She was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor at 9:45 a.m. and was taken to the county morgue. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.