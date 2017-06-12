Jackson’s annual Clean-up/Fix-up Week scheduled

Southeast Missourian

Beginning Monday, Jackson solid-waste customers can participate in Clean-up/Fix-up Week. Residents are asked to place qualifying refuse on the curb by 8 a.m. on their regularly scheduled trash collection day. There is no charge to Jackson’s residential customers, but a fine of up to $500 will be charged to anyone dumping illegally. All items curbside will be disposed of, including trash cans and boxes. All trash must be bagged, tied or bundled. No yard waste, motor oil, hazardous material, tires or electronic waste will be collected. Paint cans must be sealed tightly or dried out. A four-cubic-yard limit will be in place, which is roughly equivalent to a standard pickup truck bed stacked three times high. For more information, contact the public works department at (573) 243-2300 or Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333.