Monday, June 12th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Rachel Mitchell, 45, an Ohio woman who told authorities she believes her friend gave her spider’s eggs instead of crack cocaine.

Mitchell told the nurse she’d bought some crack from a friend, but after she smoked it, she felt like little spiders were inside her.

So she was convinced her friend gave her a spider’s eggs instead of a rock of crack. She gave her second crack rock to the nurse.

Mitchell was happy when the police arrived, so they could get to the bottom of her “spider or crack” dilemma? However, the officer was there to arrest her.

Mitchell was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Newsweek writer and Vanity Fair editor Kurt Eichenwald, who admits he’s a dumbass because he made the mistake of tweeting out a photo that showed a porn website on his laptop screen.

Eichenwald was apparently oblivious that one of the tabs on his open browser included a hentai porn website.

After facing widespread ridicule, Eichenwald tweeted, “Sigh. Ok, I’m a dumbass. Believe it or not, my kids & I were trying to convince my wife that “tentacle porn” existed.”

Apparently Eichenwald is no stranger to problems with pornography. In 2005, the former New York Times reporter paid $2,000 to a teenage child pornography star who was the subject of a front page story he was writing for the Times.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A 67-year-old woman in New Jersey, who was badly injured after she fell through open doors to a storefront cellar, because she was walking and texting.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking and looking at her phone and then tripping over the open doors to a street-front cellar and then tumbling down the stairs.

The doors were open to allow store employees to get to items they needed downstairs. She was hospitalized with serious injuries after incident.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Yuba Sharma, a Pittsburgh man, who exposed himself to restaurant staff, because they put onions on his food.

Sharma went to an Indian restaurant in Pittsburgh and ordered his food without onions, but they put them on anyway.

The staff say Sharma appeared to be intoxicated and started threatening the staff and other patrons.

At some point Sharma exposed himself to staff and police were called. Sharma refused to leave and when police arrived officers had to lift him into the backseat of their cruiser.

He was jailed on a variety of charges. Apparently he is no stranger to the law, most involving public drunkenness.