Young Man Faces Felony Molestation Charges.

A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police said he molested a child who was younger than 5 years old. The probable-cause Statement says deputies investigating a hotline report contacted Williams at his residence on June 7th after the 5-year-old victim talked to an adult about the incident. During an interview, 23 year old Nathan Williams told investigators the incident had occurred about a year or two ago when he was home alone with the victim and another child. He described the sex act to deputies and how he told the victim not to say anything about it. The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim nor be alone with any female younger than age 17. Visit the Southeast Missourian for more information