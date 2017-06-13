A JACKSON CHURCH JUST CELEBRATED ITS 140TH ANNIVERSARY…Dale

Now located on county route FF, north of Jackson and east of Fruitland, St. John’s United Church of Christ was founded in 1877. A big celebration was held Sunday, with the theme “Cherishing our past and embracing our future.” The church in that rural area held its first services in the home of the Reverend Frank Eschenfeld. Pastor Rodney Pensel noted significant moments in the church’s history in his Sunday sermon – especially rebuilding that church after a tornado destroyed it in 1922. Pensel says it’s not the building that is precious, but the people sitting in the pews which make the church. Tribute was paid to the church’s German heritage and then Pensel looked to the future.