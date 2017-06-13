Deputy hurt while arresting two men suspected of being high on heroin

Southeast Missourian

Two area men face drug charges after officers found them passed out in a vehicle in a church parking lot. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 28-year old Tyson M. Adcox, of Perryville with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a special victim, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 31-year old Cody B. Picou, of St. Mary is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff’s deputies went to Christ the Savior Church in Perryville at 6:50 a.m. Sunday to check reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a truck. A probable-cause statement says Adcox and Picou were passed out inside the vehicle when deputies arrived, and a capsule of heroin could be seen lying on the passenger-side floor board. An altercation occurred when police tried to retrieve drugs that Adcox had placed down his shirt, eventually using a Taser before placing him in handcuffs. One deputy sustained abrasions to his right knee and shin and a small laceration to his left pinky finger. Adcox’s bond is set at $50,000 cash.