Several officers have been assaulted resulting in 5 arrests after a riot in Caruthersville

Five people were arrested after a riot at the Gayoso federal housing complex in Caruthersville. Police say that on Sunday night, June 11th after a fight between two children ended in a large fight. It was all streamed live on Facebook. Chief Tony Jones reports two responding officers were assaulted by a group of 30 grown men. Officers from the Hayti Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to control the scene. Chief Jones says they are analyzing the video to identify and charge everyone involved. Five people so far have been arrested ranging in age from 15 to 31 years old.