Swans, city of Cape Girardeau settle condemnation case

The city of Cape Girardeau has agreed to pay $112,500 to state Rep. Kathy Swan and her husband, Reg, to settle a condemnation case. Judge Robin Fulton signed the consent judgment Friday, bringing an end to months of litigation over property the city took in connection with the extension of Veterans Memorial Drive. The street borders the Swans’ property. City manager Scott Meyer said he felt we ended up at a fair place. The city offered $58,375 for three acres, well below an appraised value of more than $119,000 reported by the Swans. On Dec. 29, 2015, condemnation commissioners awarded the Swans $67,200. The Swans received that money Feb. 18, 2016. The settlement means the city now will pay another $45,300 to the Swans, according to the consent judgment issued in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. In addition, the city will grant and build at its cost a 30-foot curb cut to provide the Swans with access to their property from Veterans Memorial Drive. The city also will exempt the Swans and their successors from municipal stormwater regulations on the property bordering Veterans Memorial Drive unless the property owners “substantially modify” the land. Under the consent judgment, both parties will pay their attorneys’ fees.