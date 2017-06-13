Three suspects in an armed robbery Sunday in Poplar Bluff are in custody…

Poplar Bluff Police Department are reporting that 3 suspects in an armed home invasion are in custody. Police were called to the 1300 block of S. 10th Street June 11 at approximately 3:18 a.m for a subject being shot. A statement filed says two black males entered the home wearing masks and demanding money. They took $4,500 from one of the victim’s purse and at one point, one suspect fired a gun, hitting one person. On Monday, July 12, police announced that 29-year old Cameron S. Cook, 27-year old Keith M. Taylor, and 24-year old Mercedes D. Patterson, all of Poplar Bluff are being held pending charges.