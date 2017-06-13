Tuesday, June 13th, 2015

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Timothy Glass Jr, of Eureka, CA, who was arrested for shooting a friend in the hand with a flare gun that contained a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies.

Police responded to a report of gunshots. They found the victim with an injury to the hand. The shooter fled on a bicycle, but was tracked down nearby.

Glass allegedly fought being arrested, injuring a detective. The victim later positively identified Glass as the shooter, but he did not wish to press charges.

However, since Glass already had a record with police, he was arrested on parole violations and resisting arrest.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Micah Musser, 18, who was arrested for trespassing, but his mugshot sporting more than a dozen hickeys has gone viral.

Musser was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, for trespassing and drinking in an abandoned building with some friends.

The charges are pretty lame and not very newsworthy.

However, police photographed his mugshot with well over a dozen hickeys on his neck and it’s gone viral (the photo, not hickeys).

It’s not sure who gave him their blood sucking affections of love.

What is sure is he’s been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful transaction with a minor, since some of the people he was drinking with were under 18.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

David Edward Brady, 45, who was arrested for selling fake drugs at Bonnaroo, then told officers he was doing “God’s work.”

Police patrolling the music festival spotted Brady under his tent with what appeared to be narcotics.

Deputies approached Brady, and when he stood up, Brady had what appeared to be a bag of mushrooms hanging from the waistband of his pants.

Police confiscated about 1,000 hits of fake LSD, 37 pills made to look as if they were Molly, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, 20 bags made to look like cocaine, and an incense stick made to look like black tar heroin.

Police arrested Brady on a charge of possession of counterfeit controlled substances.

After he was arrested, police learned he had an outstanding warrant for trying to sell fake narcotics at the Arkansas Wakarusa music festival in 2015.

When asked why, he told officers he was doing “God’s work.

OKAY ONE MORE…

A 32-year-old man and his dog, who had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after his homemade, duct-taped boat started sinking.

The man was attempting to get across a channel in Juneau, Alaska, in his homemade inflatable boat made of duct tape.

The crew saw his craft was taking on water and transported the man and his dog to safety.

The Coast Guard also noticed the man in the makeshift boat was not wearing a life jacket. No charges were issued.