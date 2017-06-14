A Sharp Case of Domestic Violence.

A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a sword. Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports say that at 2:51 pm June 10 officers responded to the 800 block of William st in reference to a disturbance with a weapon officers reportedly made contact with the complainant who was located down the street and said she came to the residence to retrieve her clothes because she was no longer staying there. She said 54 Year old Michael Cox tried to hit her at the front door while she was going in the house. The complainant said Cox told her to leave so she called a cab and was going to wait there. he allegedly told the woman: he going cut her head off and left to get a sword. She said Cox tried to stab her and chased her down the down the street. She called the police once he stopped chasing her. Cox taken into custody and charged with felony third-degree domestic assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony resisting/interfering with the arrest for a felony. his bond is set at $5,000 Cash only.