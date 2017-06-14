Big Emergency Vehicle Crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, says two people are seriously injured following a crash on I-55 in Perry County, on June 13 at about 11:15 pm. It reportedly involved an ambulance and a tractor trailer. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 around mile marker 127. 35 year old John Chimenti, of Jackson, was driving a 2015 Ford emergency vehicle when he struck a 2013 Volvo driven by 50 year old Edwin, Gathecha, of Jacksonville, Florida. Both passengers in the emergency vehicle 33 year old Adamjohn Hilse, of Jackson, and 37 year old Derone Duncan, of Sikeston, were seriously injured. Hilse was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center and Duncan was taken to the Barnes Jewish Hospital by AirEvac. A third driver in a 2016 International Harvester, 58 year old Paul C. Warner of Marble Hill, was struck by debris from the crash. Everyone involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. One lane remained open throughout the entire investigation.