Scott County Bridge Reopened at last

Following a four-month closure, a north Scott County road reopened to all traffic Yesterday (June 13th) after a bridge that had been deemed unsafe by the state was replaced. Work was completed by Scott County and overseen by MoDOT’s Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation, or BRO, program. Scott County Second District Commissioner Donnie Kiefer said the closure affected 15 residences located near the bridge. County Highway 216 served as a detour while the bridge was replaced.