Shipping-container duplex still lacks a permit.

development services director Alex McElroy said.The city of Cape Girardeau has not issued a building permit for a proposed shipping-container duplex because the developer has not complied with city requirements, The city in April sent a letter to developer Quinn Strong’s Capital Real Estate Group stating 16 items needed to be addressed in the building plan before the construction permit would be issued. Most of the items are required for all developments to ensure structural safety. The main item that is different from traditional construction projects is a request the developer provide structural calculations for such elements as balcony beams, columns, metal stairs and welds connecting containers. Strong expressed frustration saying he has revised the building plan three times so far to meet city requirements, and that the city wants him to include grade and slope of the driveway and parking area in his building plans. But he can’t do so until he knows how planned improvements to Middle Street, which borders his property, will affect the development items. City planner Ryan Shrimping said the council could enact the ban to prohibit the use of shipping containers to construct homes and businesses in July.