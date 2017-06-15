Carbondale Police investigate Shots Fired

Carbondale police officers are investigating after a report of shots fired just east of the police department late Wednesday night, on June 14. The incident happened around 10 p.m. An officer responded to the area believed to be where the shots came from, which was the 400-500 block of E. Mill Street. Upon arrival no victims were found and no injuries have been reported yet. Through investigation, 21 year old Curtis Westmoreland, of Chicago. Was arrested. He had an active Jackson County warrant for his arrest and was also charged with Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at (618)-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)-549-COPS (2677). The investigation into the original shooting incident continues.