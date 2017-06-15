Food for Families in Need

On Friday at Franklin Elementary, families who qualify can pick up food donated by Cape County Area American Medical Alliance, which hopes to offset some of summer’s expenses for families who need it. The pickup lasts from 9 a.m. to noon Franklin Elementary has about 300 students, said Cape County Area American Medical Alliance vice president Sara Crocker, of which 270 qualify for the free or reduced-fee lunch program. She says that she’s passionate about this cause, not just because of the direct help the organization provides to families, but how touching the response is from the students. If anyone wants to help, the foundation office is always looking for donations for more information visit the Southeast Missourian.