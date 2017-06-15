Perry Avenue Work Zone

Starting Thursday, June 22, a contractor will complete street replacement on Perry Avenue near Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Work is expected to take two days, depending on the weather. Crews expect to reopen the area late Friday, June 23, prior to the weekend. Southbound traffic toward Broadway will remain open. Northbound traffic on Perry will be detoured via New Madrid Street to North West End Boulevard, over to Bertling Street, then back to Perryville. Drivers are asked to use caution in this, and all, work zones.