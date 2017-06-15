Ramming your Vendetta

On June 12th Members of the Jackson Police Department restponded to a motor vehicle accident. During the investigation police learned that 61 year old Claudia Howe used her vehicle to intentionally strike another vehicle in attempt to harm an individual standing outside of the vehicle that was hit. She then left the scene before officers arrived. They later found her and placed her into custody. She was charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action, her bond was set at $50,000.