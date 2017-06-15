Thursday, June 15th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Lydia Marie Cormaney, a 23-year-old college student, who was caught shoplifting from Walmart in Wyoming, then claimed she was trying to research kleptomania for a term paper.

Police arrested Cormaney after trying to leave Walmart with nearly $1,900 worth of merchandise.

A search warrant of Cormaney’s dorm room revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items.

She said she was caught once when she tried to leave Walmart with three flat-screen televisions.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mark Snyder, 55, from Crest Hill, Illinois, who kept dialing 911 over and over again, then punched the officer who showed up at his house.

Snyder reportedly dialed 911 ten times.

He was warned about the seriousness of misusing the 911 system and an officer was sent to his residence.

However, when the officer showed up, Snyder started throwing punches.

Snyder, who was drunk at the time, allegedly struck the officer in the face.

Snyder was then arrested on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, making a false 911 report, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Kimberly Hayford, a 37-year-old woman from Maine, who was rescued from a river and then arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Hayford and a man became stranded in the river after their inflatable raft was punctured by a rock.

Firefighters coaxed the pair off the rocks, and they were able to get back to safety.

A sheriff’s deputy took their IDs and checked for any outstanding warrants, which the department says is standard procedure.

The officer then arrested Hayford for an outstanding warrant for not paying a $720 fine related to a DUI conviction.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Tina Abrams, 49, of St. Petersburg, Florida, who was arrested after she beat up her husband with … a glass crucifix.

Abrams was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after she started swinging the glass cross and repeatedly struck her husband in the head with the religious item.

According to the police report, “as her husband was washing up in the bathroom, Abrams announced that she was through with this s___! and “grabbed a glass cross from the living room.

Abrams then began to repeatedly strike the victim, who suffered abrasions to his right temple and the upper left side of his head.”

Apparently Abrams had a previous assault charge from 2007.

She was arrested and told to not have further contact with her spouse.