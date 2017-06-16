Board Approves the Name for the New Sikeston Elementary School

During the Sikeston R-6 Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday June 13th, members gave approval on a name for the new elementary school at the request of Scott Matthews, whose family donated the land where the school building will be constructed. Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Tom Williams said that “Mr. Matthews asked the Board to consider naming the building Wing Elementary. The name, Wing, comes from a family name on his mother’s side. Also during the meeting, the Board approved the use of a “construction manager at-risk” for the construction delivery method for the new elementary building. The Board also received reports on the district’s wellness program and standards-based grading, which will be moved to second grade during the 2017-2018 school year. This means now kindergarten, first grade and second grade will utilize standards-based grading. Visit the Standard Democrat For more information.