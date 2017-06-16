Double Murder Court Appearance

A man charged with two counts of first degree murder of Aaron Campbell and Heather Carter was back in court briefly on Tuesday June 13. One year ago William Carter was accused of ramming his SUV into the back of another vehicle while the couple was standing behind what was then Manac Trailers. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in December. He appeared June 13th before Circuit Judge Fred Copeland in New Madrid County Circuit Court. The case was moved to New Madrid County on a change of venue from Dunklin County. Carter’s hearing was continued, and the next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 26. For more information visit the Dunklin Democrat.