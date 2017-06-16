Friday, June 16th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Several burglars in the Bay Area, who were caught because they thought they were swiping cell phone chargers, but snatched GPS trackers instead.

The crooks broke in, gathered their loot of electronics and then they grabbed a beer out of the fridge and cut themselves in the process, leaving fingerprints and blood evidence.

They fled with their stash of electronics.

However, the moment the victim realized they had a box of GPS trackers, he went into recovery mode.

He contacted police and equipped them to track the devices.

The crooks were caught a short time later.

Police found lots of stolen items in the crooks’ storage area, including a photo album that had irreplaceable images from World War II that was taken in a recent burglary in Saratoga, CA.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An unidentified woman in Texas, who called 911 to complain about the wait time for her Chicken McNuggets.

Police say the woman was parked in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s, refusing to budge and being confrontational with employees, as vehicles lined up behind her.

She thought the wait for her McNuggets was too long and insisted hers should be free.

When the restaurant disagreed she called 911.

The unidentified woman was given her money back and told to leave — without her nuggets.

Police are still looking for her, because she violated the 911 emergency service policy.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Randy Dewayne Vert, 29-year-old Alabama man, who learned when swiping a vehicle, know how to drive the vehicle you’ve stolen.

Vert stole a delivery truck, and led police on a low-speed chase, because he couldn’t figure out how to get the truck out of first gear.

Police responded to a report of someone stealing a Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

The vehicle was spotted traveling slowly down the road and officers tried unsuccessfully to stop it.

Vert refused to stop and entered the highway going 25-30 mph.

Deputies followed the truck until the transmission seized and the truck stopped.

Vert was removed from the truck and arrested.

He was charged with first-degree theft of property, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Garrick, 42, and Adria Gunn, 46, who failed in their attempt to cover up their hit-and-run with a fake burglary claim.

Adria was involved in a hit-and-run, that caused one person to be hospitalized and also damaged a traffic signal.

Adria fled the scene and was overheard talking on the phone and saying, “Man, hurry up and come get me, I don’t have no license.”

The next day Gunn and her husband reported a burglary at their home.

Garrick told deputies that his insurance company called him that morning to tell him his vehicle was involved in an accident while he and his wife were away visiting family.

Investigators thought the break-in looked suspicious.

After a check of the couple’s names, officers learned they were dealing with individuals with several prior arrests.

Garrick had served four prison sentences for cocaine trafficking and his wife had priors for theft and probation violation.

The investigation concluded that Adria was involved in the hit and run and the fabricated burglary landed the couple in jail.