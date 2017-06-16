Police Need Your Help Looking for Two Abductors

The FBI is now involved in the investigation into an abduction from Walmart in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Officers are looking for two men suspected of taking the victim against her will on Thursday, June 15. Cape Girardeau police say the woman was threatened with a knife to get into the car but was not injured. The Victim was found uninjured in rural Scott County and is assisting in the investigation. The suspects are believed to be driving a silver 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with North Carolina license plates EFK-7387. Both suspects are white men. One is described as having a stocky built and he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark knee-length shorts, and black and white tennis shoes. He is appears to be around 60 years old and has tattoos on both forearms. The other suspect is about 45 years old and also has a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black collared shirt, light colored knee-length shorts, and a red and white ball cap. If you have any information on the abductors call the Cape Girardeau Police Department. For pictures of the Suspects visit KZIM KSIM.