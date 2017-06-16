Recent Deaths from Swimming and Boating Accidents.

Swimming and boating accidents claimed the lives of three people over the last week in Southeast Missouri. A 19-year-old Farmington, Missouri, man drowned June 11th while trying to swim across the Black River in Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said, at about 6:45 p.m., Christopher Watson submerged while swimming and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. by Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. J.T. Wilson said A Qulin, Missouri, man drowned after being ejected from his boat during a family fishing trip June 13 on the Black River in Wayne County. At about 9:35 a.m. 70 year old Kenneth Vancil was operating a 1993 Bass Tracker jet boat on the river, about three miles west of Williamsville, when he hit a root wad, ejecting both him and his 12 year old Grandson. The boat bounced off the root wad, and the boy was able to get back in the boat, but Kenneth Vancil was not. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:09 a.m. by Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch. For More Information Visit the Southeast Missourian.