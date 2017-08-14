Cape Girardeau Convenient Store Attempts to Break World Record

You are invited to witness Rhodes 101 Stops Convenient store try to break a world record for the largest fountain drink cup. There will be free Imo’s Pizza, hot dogs, music and entertainment. If you bring large capacity containers approved for storing beverages Rhodes will fill them with free lemonade from the giant cup.an official Guinness World Record judge from New York will be present to determine if it breaks the current record. Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Wagoner tells KZIM KSIM that they will need a lot of lemonade.

This event will be on August 20th at 1 pm at the Cape Girardeau Mercato di Rodi on Mt Auburn RD.