A crash in Cape Girardeau leaves a man in Critical Condition. Sergeant Rick Schmitt says that the accident occurred yesterday (August 13) at the intersection of Hawthorne and Charles streets at 1:05 p.m. involving a motorcycle colliding with an SUV. Despite wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the SUV driver was shaken up. There will be more information as it becomes available.