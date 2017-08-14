Governor Greitens Makes a State Order

Yesterday Governor Eric Greitens made ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings in all 114 counties and the City of St. Louis be flown at half-staff on in honor of Officer Gary Michael, of the Clinton Police Department. 37 year old Michael, died on Aug. 6 while serving the citizens of Missouri. In addition, Governor Greitens has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in Henry County be flown at half-staff from today to Saturday.