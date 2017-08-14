MONDAY, August 14th 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A unidentified mother, who asked a science museum in Dallas to reschedule its Solar Eclipse Party, because it’s a school night.

Texas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas is holding a solar eclipse viewing party on Mon, Aug 21, the day of the big solar eclipse.

A mother wrote a comment on their Facebook page asking them to reschedule the event, because Monday, Aug 21st is a school night.

People immediately began mocking her, as people on social media do, so she eventually deleted the comment.

Some of the comments were: “Did this lady just ask to reschedule the sun?” and “Sorry, guys. We have to reschedule the eclipse because it conflicts with this person’s schedule.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Seth Messer, 18, and Ajayci Cotto, 19, who couldn’t believe they were going to be arrested, just because they stole an ice cream cake for a prank broadcast on social media.

Cotton filmed Messer taking the cake valued at over $25 from a Dunkin’ Donuts in Kentucky.

When employees confronted the pair, Messer used profane language to tell them it was now his cake.

When officers made a traffic stop on the getaway car, Messer asked “We’re really going to jail for this?”

The answer was …Yes.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Sean McCullough, 44, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, who was arrested for driving drunk after he pulled into a police station parking lot, because he said he was looking for a “safe place” to stop.

McCullough was driving drunk after putting down at least a dozen beers.

He started driving then realized he was too drunk, so he looked for a safe place to park his car and sleep it off.

So he headed to the nearest police station, drove across their grass and the sidewalk and parked his car next to some police cars.

Officers saw him and came outside.

One officer tried to give McCullough a field sobriety test, but he was too drunk to take it and was instead taken to a local hospital to have his blood drawn.

McCullough, who had two previous DUI arrests, was charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 24, a Florida man who learned driving a burning car around the block probably won’t put the flames out and neither will shooting it.

When police officers were on their way to a fully engulfed vehicle, they also received reports of shots fired at that location.

While the vehicle was still on fire, Gonzalez-Salinas got in it and sped off down the road, around the block and back in front of the home.

He then got out of the burning vehicle, pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the passenger door of the vehicle.

First responders arrived and found Gonzalez-Salinas, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, hiding behind a corner of the home.

The burning vehicle belonged to Gonzalez-Salinas’ girlfriend, who said it had been overheating ever since she bought it a few days ago.

Gonzalez-Salinas was arrested at the scene on a variety of charges.