RENOVATIONS AT CAPE WEST CINE SHOULD BE FINISHED IN NOVEMBER, GIVING YOU A NEW MOVIE-WATCHING EXPERIENCE…

Marcus Theaters will install red recliners in 13 of its 14 auditoriums, making that movie-watching experience something special, something new. The 14th auditorium will have heated, black recliner seating, featuring an oversized screen and a sound system delivering what Marcus calls an immersive sound experience. This means less seating than in conventional seated locations, with also double the legroom between rows and the ability to touch a button and go from fully reclined to upright. There will be reserved seating and new food and beverage services as well.