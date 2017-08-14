Sikeston Jacee Bootheel Rodeo Success

A Jaycees official said that more than 25,000 people attended the 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo that ended Saturday at Art Saunders Arena. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say that each night in the Rodeo featured classic events including bareback and saddle bronco riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping competitions. It also included one new addition this year, the Budweiser Clydesdales. Accompanied by their handlers and their Dalmatian. The Clydesdales performed Wednesday and Thursday night. They also led Saturday’s parade, kicking off the final day of rodeo festivities.