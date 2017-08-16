Cape house Fire Claims a life

The East County Fire Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential fire near Oriole on Highway V. Authorities confirmed that one person died in fire. The Victim was identified as 49 year old, Deena Williams. The East County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dwayne Kirchhoff said that when fire fighters arrived the house was already engulfed in flames. Three fire departments were on the scene and battled with the fire for several hours and no firefighters were injured. The Missouri Fire Marshall continues to investigate the fire, but foul play is not suspected.