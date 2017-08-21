Graves County Arrests Multiple Residents on Drug Charges

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that that three Graves County residents have been arrested after a search of a home in downtown Wingo Friday night. He says that deputies went to 6268 State Route 339 West in downtown Wingo to execute an arrest warrant on 54 year old George Smith. Upon Arival smith wouldn’t open the door for officers. They made entry into the house, when Smith started towards the rear of the house. Officers were able to get him detained without incident. 42 year old Fred Jackson, of Mayfield, and 24 year old Jodi Compau, of Mayfield, were found in another room of the house. Jackson also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Deputies spotted marijuana in plain view in the residence. They also found Synthetic marijuana and a quantity of methamphetamine along with items of drug paraphernalia. All three were charged with posesion of a controlled substance.