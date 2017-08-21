Hiring the Wrong Person for the Job

A Chaffee, man tried to arrange the killing of his ex-wife but unknowingly hired an undercover officer to do the job. The Probable Cause Statement says that24 year old Samuel Lix met with undercover Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Travis Templemire on Thursday asking him to kill his ex-wife, saying she was trying to get custody of their child and make him pay $700 a month in child support. Lix gave the officer a sketch of his ex-wife’s home, a picture of her, license-plate numbers from the vehicles she was known to drive and a revolver. He had arranged to pay after the killing. He was arrested and his bond was set at $250,000 cash only.