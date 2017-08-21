Monday, August 21st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Stephen DeWitt, 57, a Los Angeles man, who was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into a “Report Drunk Drivers” sign.

DeWitt lost control of his Jeep and hit a sign.

His vehicle went up an embankment, flipped, and landed upside-down.

The sign he hit said “Report Drunk Drivers, Call 911.”

He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Once he recovers he’ll be facing DUI charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

David Whitlow, 54, who got pulled over for speeding, then decided to confess everything to police.

Whitlow was pulled over for driving his Corvette 100 mph on the surface streets of Ocala, FL.

When the officer asked for his license and registration, Whitlow said he didn’t have a driver’s license, he had just taken Percocet and used cocaine, marijuana, and heroin, and he had fake tags on the car.

As an added bonus, deputies watched a baggie of marijuana and cocaine fall out of his shorts while they were putting him in the back of the patrol car, and a crack pipe was later found in his pocket at the jail.

He was arrested on a variety of charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified 20-year-old man, who was busted for shoplifting at a convenience store in New Jersey, ran away from police, jumped in lake, finds out he can’t swim, and drowns.

Police were called to the store to investigate a shoplifter. Officers approached the 20-year-old man and tried to speak with him, but he ran off and jumped into a nearby lake.

The officers ordered the man to leave the water however, they soon lost sight of him when he swam under a bridge.

Emergency responders then searched the water for the man, but could not find him.

A state police dive team eventually found his body around the next morning.

An autopsy determined the death was an accidental drowning.

His identity has not been released.